Ayatollah Alireza Arafi named as Iran’s Supreme Leader after killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 12:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS

Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi will serve as country’s interim Supreme Leader following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Iranian state media said, the country has activated Article 111 of its Constitution after Khamenei’s death, triggering an emergency leadership arrangement in which a three-member council assumes the Supreme Leader’s powers until a permanent successor is chosen.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed as the jurist member of this interim leadership council, responsible for carrying out the Supreme Leader’s duties during the transition period until a successor is chosen under Iran’s constitutional process.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with top Iranian leaders were killed in a large US-Israeli strikes targeting country’s military and government sites in Tehran yesterday. Iranian state media today said, a 40-day state mourning has been declared in the country following country’s Supreme leader’s death. Iran’s Chief of Army Staff General Abdol Rahim Mousavi and Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh were also killed in the attack. Besides, 200 people have lost their lives while more than 700 are injured in the US-Israel airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Israel and Iran exchanged fresh attacks after Iran’s Supreme Leader death. Explosions were reported in Tehran, as Israel stated it was expanding its operations into the heart of the Iranian capital. Iran also launched retaliatory attack with missiles and drones on Israel and US military installations across West Asia including in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Israeli emergency services has said that the death toll in an Iranian ballistic missile attack in Beit Shemesh city has risen to nine.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said three people have been killed in Iranian attacks so far. It said, drone strike by Iran caused damages at international airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, which host US military bases, also reported intercepting missiles fired towards them, but falling debris appeared to have caused widespread damage in these countries.

US President Donald Trump, in a social media post, warned Tehran that America will hit them harder if Iran continued their attacks. He said Iran’s Supreme Leader’s death is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held talks with his counterparts from several Gulf countries including, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar stressing the need for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.

Indian Embassies in West Asia have urged its nationals to follow advisories issued in view of the prevailing situation in the region. The Embassies also advised Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution, follow official advisories and to avoid unnecessary movement. Indian Embassy in Kuwait also continues to assist Indian nationals stranded in the country due to temporary airspace shutdown.

A total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled today due to arising geopolitical developments in the West Asia. In a social media post, Ministry of Civil Aviation advised passengers to check their flight status with the concerned airlines and remain in close coordination with them for any required assistance.

Delhi Airport in its advisory, said westbound international flights may face delays or changes in schedule. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to postpone the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow in the West Asia region. The board said that new dates will be announced later.