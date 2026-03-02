Putin Condemns Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Calls It ‘Cynical Murder

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family, calling it as a cynical murder that violated human morality and international law. In a message to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian released by the Kremlin today, Putin expressed condolences and praised Khamenei for his significant role in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership.