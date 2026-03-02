The Indian Awaaz

Putin Condemns Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Calls It ‘Cynical Murder

Mar 2, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family, calling it as a cynical murder that violated human morality and international law. In a message to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian released by the Kremlin today, Putin expressed condolences and praised Khamenei for his significant role in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership. 

