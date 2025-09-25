The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran does not seek nuclear weapons: Iranian President Pezeshkian

Sep 25, 2025

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 1:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Iran does not seek nuclear weapons: Iranian President Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly that his country does not seek to build nuclear weapons or wishes to seek them externally. President Pezeshkian said the attempts by the three European countries of Britain, France and Germany, which are parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran are illegitimate.

Earlier Pezeshkian and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held talks over Tehran’s nuclear issue and stressed that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, also voicing the country’s readiness to hold talks with the European sides on its nuclear issue within an acceptable framework. Macron also underlined France’s determination to resolve issues in its relations with Iran, noting that Paris was willing to maintain peace and stability in West Asia and prevent the eruption of conflicts.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Seoul, Washington to work out reasonable solution to finalise trade deal

Sep 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

7th Future Food Forum 2025 opened in Dubai

Sep 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Super Typhoon R’agasa Heads for China After Taiwan, Philippines Destruction

Sep 24, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran does not seek nuclear weapons: Iranian President Pezeshkian

25 September 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

‘Well done to young Atiqa’, J&K CM highlights Kashmir’s first Formula 1 racing prodigy

25 September 2025 1:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida

25 September 2025 12:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

देसी तमंचों के लिए देसी गोलियां बनाने वाला गिरफ्तार

25 September 2025 12:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments