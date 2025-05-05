Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Iran deems ties with Pakistan and India as highly important: Foreign Minister Araqchi

May 5, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The Iran Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of Iran’s relations with Pakistan and other countries in the region.

The Foreign Minister said that during his trip to Islamabad, he will review bilateral relations and regional issues, and he is working to put cooperation between Iran and Pakistan on a better path.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Islamabad Intrrnational Airport on the goals of his official visit to Pakistan, Araqchi said that the relations between the two countries are of great importance, just as Iran’s relations with other countries in the region, including India, are also important.

The Foreign Minister said that the situation in the region is very important for Iran, and while Tehran emphasizes reducing tensions, the Islamic Republic calls on all parties to exercise restraint and prevent escalation.

