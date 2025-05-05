Bangladesh Foreign Ministry’s Facebook page hacked

The official Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Bangladesh has been hacked.

A senior official of MofA told the media yesterday that they came to know about this yesterday and the hackers took control over the verified page fully in the afternoon.

In a press release issued yesterday, the ministry confirmed the breach, stating that the incident is being treated with utmost seriousness, as the page is one of its most popular social media platforms used to disseminate important information regularly.

The ministry said the page is currently undergoing maintenance, and necessary steps are being taken to investigate the incident and reinforce security to prevent similar occurrences in future.

“For now, everyone is kindly requested not to trust, share, or engage with any posts or messages from the Facebook page until full recovery,” the statement added.

Until the issue is fully resolved, the ministry urged citizens and stakeholders to rely on verified platforms-including its official website and press releases-for all official updates and communications.