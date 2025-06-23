Iran and Israel continue to exchange missile strikes

AMN / WEB DESK

The conflict continues between Iran and Israel, as both countries exchange missile strikes. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed that punishment against Israel will continue, making his first statement after the U.S. joined Israeli attacks on Iran. In a social media post, he said Israel has made a big mistake. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities stated that the military is determining the timing, nature, and scale of its response to U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities.

Earlier, Iran’s Parliament unanimously approved a proposal to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil and gas shipping routes, in direct retaliation for U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The parliamentary decision marks a potentially disastrous escalation. However, the final move awaits approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which has not yet issued an execution order. Oil prices have already begun to spike on international markets, with shipping companies placing their fleets on high alert. Analysts predict prices could surge well above 100 U.S. dollars per barrel if the blockade proceeds. The Strait of Hormuz handles approximately 20 per cent of global oil exports and a significant share of the world’s liquefied natural gas shipments, making it one of the most strategically vital maritime chokepoints globally.

Meanwhile, U.S. military officials have placed forces across the region on heightened alert. The Pentagon is reportedly preparing for potential naval confrontations to keep the strait open, as any sustained closure would represent an existential threat to global energy security and economic stability. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has arrived in Moscow for talks today. He is expected to hold consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials regarding regional and international developments following the U.S. military action.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres made an impassioned plea for peace during an emergency special session of the Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York, urging immediate action to de-escalate the crisis following U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. He called for urgent efforts to prevent retaliation and a deeper conflict in the region.

The Security Council emergency meeting was called by Russia and China, which proposed a resolution demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Iran’s representative to the Council, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran reserves the right to defend itself against blatant U.S. aggression. Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Danon, said the U.S. attacks have made the world a safer place, rejecting calls for condemnation. Russia’s ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that the United States has opened Pandora’s box and is not interested in diplomacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of regime change in Iran. He also questioned the current leadership’s ability to revive the nation. In a social media post, President Trump said that if the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, then there should be a change in leadership.

Australia’s Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, expressed support for President Trump’s decision to strike Iran, while also calling for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.