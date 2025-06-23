Bangladesh’s opposition files case over past poll rigging; ex-CEC arrested

Ex CEC KM Nurul Huda was assaulted by a mob at his residence in Dhaka’s Uttara area and subsequently arrested by the police

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has filed a criminal case against 19 former top officials — including three former chief election commissioners and ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina— alleging widespread electoral fraud and repression during the 2014, 2018, and 2024 national polls.



The explosive case was filed on Sunday at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, accusing the former officials of manipulating elections to keep Hasina in power and suppressing opposition forces through state machinery. The complaint comes amid growing calls for accountability under the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

“We have brought allegations of violating the constitution, breaching the electoral code of conduct, assisting a political party to win despite holding government positions, unleashing a reign of terror, and falsely declaring candidates as winners despite their failure to secure enough votes,” senior BNP leader Salahuddin Khan told reporters.



Among those named are three former chief election commissioners— Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, KM Nurul Huda, and Kazi Habibul Awal— along with several former election commissioners, secretaries, and high-ranking police and intelligence officials. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is also among the accused, alongside former police chiefs Hasan Mahmud Khandker, Javed Patwary, Shahidul Haque, and former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Benazir Ahmed. Former Special Branch chief Monirul Islam and heads of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) were also named.

The BNP alleges that during Hasina’s tenure, state institutions were weaponised against opposition candidates— with many facing false charges, abductions, arrests, and intimidation. “Despite repeated appeals, the Election Commission failed to act impartially,” the party said in its complaint. Earlier on Sunday, a five-member BNP delegation led by Salahuddin Khan delivered a copy of the case application to current Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission office. Hours after the case was filed, former CEC KM Nurul Huda was assaulted by a mob at his residence in Dhaka’s Uttara area and subsequently arrested by the police. On Monday, he was produced before a Dhaka court, which granted a four-day police remand for interrogation in connection with the case. The prosecution had sought a 10-day remand.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman passed the remand order. According to police sources, Huda will be questioned over allegations of misconduct, bias, and aiding in election manipulation during his tenure as election chief. The arrest follows an earlier directive this month from interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who instructed relevant authorities to identify and take legal action against those involved in undermining democratic processes during previous elections.

The BNP maintains that Hasina’s election victories in 2014, 2018, and 2024 were not legitimate, accusing her administration of using the Election Commission and security agencies to ensure predetermined outcomes.

Yunus govt vows action over mob attack on ex-CEC Nurul Huda

Bangladesh’s interim government has condemned the mob attack on former Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, calling it illegal and a violation of the rule of law. “It is illegal, a violation of the rule of law, and a criminal offence to attack or physically abuse an accused person. Those who incited mob violence and created disorder will be identified and brought to justice,” the government said in a statement Sunday night.

Referring to Huda’s arrest in a case filed at Dhaka’s Uttara Police Station, the government acknowledged he was assaulted and humiliated with a garland of shoes before being handed over to police. “This matter has come to our attention, and such actions are unacceptable under the country’s legal framework,” the statement said, urging citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

“All accused persons will be tried in accordance with the country’s existing laws. Only the courts have the authority to deliver verdicts regarding individuals or cases under trial,” it added. The government urged the public to remain tolerant in the pursuit of justice.