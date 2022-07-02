Iran: 5 dead, 19 Injured as 6.3 quakes hit area near Hormuz Strait

AMN / WEB DESK

At least five people were killed and 19 injured in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran early this morning. Iranian media put the strength of the quake at 6.1 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said it was 6.0 magnitude.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Residents from various parts of the UAE felt tremors as well.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale followed the 6.1 one that hit the village of Sayeh Khosh of Bandar Khamir Village in southern Iran.

Accordingly, there were more than a dozen aftershocks.