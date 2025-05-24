Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

International Yoga Day 2025 Curtain Raiser Held at Sri Lanka’s Oldest Ayurveda University

May 23, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

As a curtain raiser to the International Day of Yoga 2025, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Colombo, partnered with the Faculty of Indigenous Medicine to conduct a yoga session for Ayurveda students at Gampaha Wickramarachchi University today.

The event promoted wellness, traditional knowledge, and cross-cultural harmony. The Gampaha Wickramarachchi University of Indigenous Medicine is considered the oldest university in Sri Lanka dedicated to Ayurveda and indigenous medicine. Founded in 1929 by Pandit G.P. Wickramarachchi, it became a university in March 2021.

