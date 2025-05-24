International Yoga Day 2025 Curtain Raiser Held at Sri Lanka’s Oldest Ayurveda University

AMN/ WEB DESK

As a curtain raiser to the International Day of Yoga 2025, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Colombo, partnered with the Faculty of Indigenous Medicine to conduct a yoga session for Ayurveda students at Gampaha Wickramarachchi University today.

The event promoted wellness, traditional knowledge, and cross-cultural harmony. The Gampaha Wickramarachchi University of Indigenous Medicine is considered the oldest university in Sri Lanka dedicated to Ayurveda and indigenous medicine. Founded in 1929 by Pandit G.P. Wickramarachchi, it became a university in March 2021.