India condemns Pakistan at UNSC for sponsoring terrorism across borders

AMN / WEB DESK

India has has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council saying, India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across the borders.

The comments came from India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, during an open debate on protecting civilians during armed conflicts. He said that Pakistan has repeatedly used civilian cover to advance the cause of terrorism.

Mr. Harish said world just recently saw senior government, police and military officials pay respects at the funeral of noted terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor. He further added that a nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians.

Referring to recent incidents, Mr. Harish said that the Pakistani army had deliberately targeted Indian border villages earlier this month. He added that this has ranged from the horrific 26/11 attack on the city of Mumbai to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025.

The Indian envoy was responding to Pakistan’s earlier remarks during the debate, which centred around the safety of civilians, humanitarian workers, and media personnel in conflict zones.