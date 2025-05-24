Fifth Round of US-Iran Nuclear Talks Begin in Rome

AMN/ WEB DESK

The fifth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran has begun in Rome, Italy. The talks seek to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the economic sanctions the US has imposed on Tehran. The meeting follows a public disagreement during the previous round at Muscat in Oman over Tehran’s uranium enrichment program. The US is being represented in the talks by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and the State Department’s policy planning director, Michael Anton. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi is mediating the negotiations.

The ongoing talks, which began in April, mark the highest-level engagement between the US and Iran since Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement during US President Donald Trump’s first term in 2018. Four rounds of talks have already taken place since April, three in Muscat and one in Rome.

Meanwhile, ahead of the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there will be no nuclear agreement if the United States continues to demand an end to Iran’s uranium enrichment.

Since returning to the office on 20th of January, President Trump has revived his maximum pressure campaign on Iran. He has supported the ongoing talks however, also warned that military action remains an option if diplomatic efforts do not succeed. Iran is anticipating a new deal that will lead to the easing of sanctions, which have severely impacted its economy.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has stated that Washington can not authorise even one per cent uranium enrichment by Iran. The stance has been strongly rejected by Tehran. Iranian officials argue that under the Non-Proliferation Treaty they have the legal right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.