Australia Floods: 4 Killed, 50,000 Stranded After Record-Breaking Rainfall

In Australia, torrential rain and record-breaking floods have claimed at least four lives. While floodwaters began to recede this morning, authorities said around 50 thousand people remain cut off by the deluge. Thousands of emergency workers have been deployed across affected areas to carry out rescue and recovery operations, as well as assist with clean-up efforts. The record rainfall, now officially declared a natural disaster, has been triggered by a slow-moving low-pressure system. According to the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, the storms have dumped more than six months’ worth of rain in just three days. Officials have warned residents returning to their flooded homes to remain cautious and watch out for hidden dangers.