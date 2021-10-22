Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Oct 2021 09:04:01      انڈین آواز

International Solar Alliance can enable energy access for 800 million people worldwide: Power Minister R K Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

BY A R DAS

India’s Power Minister R. K. Singh has said that the International Solar Alliance can enable energy access for 800 million people worldwide.

Delivering the Presidential address on the occasion of 4th General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance, Mr Singh said that it is time for all to get together to make energy access using solar and renewable energy available. He emphasized that it is time for developed countries to direct the energy transitions funds they had committed at previous climate conferences.

Mr Singh said, International Solar Alliance will cover credit guarantees and help in driving green energy investments in these countries. The Minister further said, developed nations must decide whether economic development should take place through clean energy, or by burning coal and firewood.

The 4th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance closed with a promise to achieve one trillion dollar global in solar investments by 2030. The four-day session, which was held virtually, concluded yesterday. A total of 108 countries participated in the Assembly, including 74 Member Countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

Avani moves ahead of Amandeep, Pranavi in the 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 21 October; Avani Prashanth returned a superb six-under 66 to climb to the top ...

Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off ..

Harpal Singh Bedi Hisar,20 October: The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and r ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz