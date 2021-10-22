International Solar Alliance can enable energy access for 800 million people worldwide: Power Minister R K Singh

BY A R DAS

India’s Power Minister R. K. Singh has said that the International Solar Alliance can enable energy access for 800 million people worldwide.

Delivering the Presidential address on the occasion of 4th General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance, Mr Singh said that it is time for all to get together to make energy access using solar and renewable energy available. He emphasized that it is time for developed countries to direct the energy transitions funds they had committed at previous climate conferences.

Mr Singh said, International Solar Alliance will cover credit guarantees and help in driving green energy investments in these countries. The Minister further said, developed nations must decide whether economic development should take place through clean energy, or by burning coal and firewood.

The 4th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance closed with a promise to achieve one trillion dollar global in solar investments by 2030. The four-day session, which was held virtually, concluded yesterday. A total of 108 countries participated in the Assembly, including 74 Member Countries.