International Mother Language Day being celebrated today

Today is International Mother Language Day. In 1999, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO had declared 21st February as International Mother Language Day. The theme for this year is “Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society”.
In India, Union Education Ministry has been celebrating Matribhasha Diwas since 2015. This year Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture and IGNCA are organizing a four-day virtual event to mark the day.
On the first day today, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will address a webinar on fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society. On the occasion, Mr. Naidu will also inaugurate an international virtual calligraphy exhibition.