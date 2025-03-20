Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

International Happiness Day being observed globally with theme ‘Caring & Sharing’

Mar 20, 2025
AMN

International Happiness Day- IHD is being observed across the globe today. The day is observed to recognize the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives. The theme of this year is- Caring and Sharing. IHD also recognized the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples.

To celebrate International Happiness Day, the United Nations today released the World Happiness Report 2025. The reports state several ground stories and case studies including a Global analysis of happiness and kindness. The report also highlights how sharing meals supports happiness and social connections. The General Assembly of the United Nations in its resolution in 2012, proclaimed 20 March as International Day of Happiness.

