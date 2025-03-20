Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russia, Ukraine swap 175 prisoners in major exchange

Mar 20, 2025

AMN

Russia and Ukraine said yesterday, they had each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges since the Russian military operation started three years ago. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said, that releasing all prisoners of war as well as captured civilians would be an important step toward peace and could help build trust between the two countries.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had released an additional 22 severely wounded Ukraine captives as a goodwill gesture. Prisoner exchanges have happened throughout the war, and yesterday’s exchange had been planned before the call with the U.S. president.

