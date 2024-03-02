International Gita Mahotsav continues on 2nd day at Nelum Pokuna Theatre at Colombo

AMN/ WEB DESK

The International Gita Mahotsav continued on the second day on Saturday (2nd March 2024) at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre at Colombo. The festival is being celebrated in Sri Lanka for the first time ever.

Speaking at the International Gita Discourse, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha said that the Bhagvad Gita espouses the ideological freedom and tolerance and motivates every person to have a viewpoint of his own. Sri Lanka’s minister for Buddhasasana religious and cultural affairs Vidura Wickremanayake added that cultural unity and diplomacy were at the centre of bringing the Gita Mahotsav to Sri Lanka. He added that Ramayana and Bhagvad Gita shaped his childhood.

Indian High Commissioner Mr. Jha, Swami Gurusharanandji Maharaj, Gita Manishi Swami Gyanandji, Sahitya Academy awardee Prof. Asanga Tillekaratne and Mr. Wickremanayake participated in the Gita discourse.

The festival will witness a Perahera on Sunday (3rd March 2024) which will be a vibrant procession and on 4th of March, a copy of Srimad Bhagavada Gita will be presented to the Parliament of Sri Lanka.