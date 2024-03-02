Counting of votes begins for parliament elections in Iran

AMN/ WEB DESK

The counting of votes for the parliament elections in Iran has started, as the country witnessed its lowest turnout, of around 40%, since the 1979 Islamic revolution. More than 61.2 million Iranians were eligible to cast their vote. The election was held yesterday in which around 15,000 candidates participated for the 290 parliament seats.

Iranians have cast their votes to elect these 290 lawmakers who will make up the parliament for the next four years and 88 clerics. These clerics, who will each take a seat for eight years at the Assembly of Experts, will be tasked for selecting the country’s supreme leader.

This was the first election since the widespread protests triggered in September 2022 over the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd in police custody.