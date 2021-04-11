International flights suspended for one week in Bangladesh from April 14

WEB DESK

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to suspend international flights for one week starting from April 14 with the commencement of the hard-lockdown in the country.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman told the media in Dhaka on Sunday that during the strict lockdown it will be difficult for passengers to reach Dhaka airport as transport services will remain suspended.

However, he said, no restriction will be imposed on the movement of chartered flights, cargo flights, air ambulance and special flights.

Domestic flights have already been suspended in the country after the lockdown was announced by the government to control the spread of Coronavirus in the country on April 5.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported the highest number of COVID 19 deaths in the country since March last year on Sunday.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) 78 people died on Sunday due to the Corona virus taking the death toll to 9739 in the country.

Chairperson of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party

(BNP) Begum Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with Corona infection on Sunday.