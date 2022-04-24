International English Language Day observed in Delhi

By Ramakant Chaudhary / New Delhi

Marking the occasion of English Language Day, a seminar on “Need for English Skills training in India was held at British Lingua, an institute of international repute for English communication skills on 23rd April 2022 here with fanfare.

“Language and literature have no nationality and are ever the common heritage of all humankind. English is also the most beautiful and lyrical language which has captured the imagination of people all over the world. This is apart from its utility service for the common man in the matter of competing for services even in the Indian job market, said Delhi University Prof Arun Kumar Jha, who has recently been given the World Poetry Award-22.

Poet-Prof Arun Kumar Jha, currently Supreme Court advocate opined, British Lingua led by Dr Birbal Jha, the renowned socio-cultural activist is the premier leading language training centre in India. He is crusading for socio-economic and cultural revolution on the lines of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar through empowering of the common people practically by imparting novel English training for decent livelihood at the mass level.”

“English has gained the status of a modern language even in India, and it works as a facilitator of securing a decent job in today’s market besides, giving easy access to contemporary education and lifestyles”, said Prof Anil Kumar Mishra, who taught political science at the University of Delhi for around four decades.

“The need for English skills training continues to exist in the country since India is a multilingual society where 1652 languages and dialects are spoken and where English works as a link language besides it is of global importance,” said Prof Indibar Mukherjee on the occasion.

“The future of the English language is relative to technological advancement and development as in the modern era, one does not want to use a bullock cart, but likes trains, buses or flights. So to say everybody fancies developments”, said Dr Birbal Jha, noted author.

“The maxim- Vasudev Kutumbkam has purely been India’s concept. The very concept of the global village is fortified by the use of English. Many regional languages may go into extinction in years to come but English will thrive given that it has an edge over other languages.”, added Dr Jha, British Lingua Managing Director.

“The growing tendency of parents sending their children and wards to English medium schools is a testimony to the fact that English is gaining currency in India and the future lies in it. However, you need to be competent enough in at least three languages in adherence to the ‘Three Language Formula’ enacted by the Government of India years ago. There is no denying that English has always got the edge over other languages of the world.”, further averred Dr Jha.

Citing the practical need for English education, Dr Jha held, “Suppose you dream of being a pilot or any other professionals. Can you get success in realizing your dream, doing away with English? You may land in the soup if you continue to be ignorant of this language. Now English communication is a skill so much so that it has become a life skill besides a potential employability skill. Hence, if you want to live a comfortable life without facing any embarrassment, you should master this language. This will not get in the way of your culture if you are a person of strong conviction towards your traditions and ethnicity.”

“ Having vigorously crusaded for around 30 years through empowering of middle classes and the lower strata of society to demand their rightful share in the English dominated Indian job market, it is a matter of great pride for British Lingua, to observe the International English Language Day marked by United Nations since 2010”., added Prof AK Jha.

“English, besides continuing to be the official language of the country since independence in the functioning of the constitution, law and governance, is also the widely popular link language of the country for education in all fields and the job market from top to bottom.”, remarked Prof Jha in his concluding remark.