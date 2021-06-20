International Day of Yoga event to be hosted at 75 cultural places

AMN

Culture Ministry will celebrate ‘International Day of Yoga’ this year under the ‘Yoga is an Indian Heritage’ campaign. Yoga Day will be celebrated at 75 cultural places in the country, and there will be 45 minutes of Yoga followed by 30 minutes of cultural program. Four cites in Maharashtra have been selected for this campaign.

These are Aga Khan Palace, Pune, Kanheri Caves, Mumbai, Ellora Caves, Aurangabad, and Old High Court Building, Nagpur. These four monuments are centrally protected monuments of national importance.