PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
COVID-19: WHO reports large drop in new cases amid global vaccine rollout
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2021 01:46:52      انڈین آواز

Injured protester dies, UK slaps sanctions against Myanmar govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Myanmar protestor who was injured by a rubber bullet fired by the security forces on February 9 has died. The 20 year old protestor Mya Thwate Khaing was standing near a bus shelter in Naypyitaw to avoid a water cannon when she was hit by a bullet fired by the police. The death was confirmed by the brother of the girl to Reuters over the phone.

The protests continued for the second week after the military government took over power in Myanmar from the civilian government led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military government has arrested more than 500 people till now for taking part in the protest or supporting it.

On Wednesday, the police in Myanmar issued arrest warrants against six celebrities accusing them of using their popularity to encourage civil servants to join the civil disobedience movement and participate in protests. The list includes Paing Phyo Thu who is among the top actresses of Myanmar, two actors, a singer and two other prominent directors of Myanmar.

The UN in Myanmar on Friday released a statement by UNICEF expressing deep concern at the arrest of children who may have participated in the protests.

The United Kingdom has also announced sanctions against the military government. The Foreign Secretary of UK Dominic Raab announced sanction on Thursday against the Myanmar military for serious human rights violations. The UK has imposed sanctions against three individuals of the Myanmar government including the Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and Deputy Minister for Home Affairs for their role in serious human rights violations. The press statement by the Foreign Ministry of UK said that it will stop businesses working with the Myanmar military.

The EU is also preparing to adopt restrictive measures like visa ban and freezing of assets against the military government of Myanmar in its meeting scheduled to be held on Feb. 22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ELMS Sports Foundation set to commence second edition of High-Performance Leadership Program

Harpal Singh Bedi ELMS Sports Foundation, with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation as Knowledge Partner and with ...

Swimming;Acclaimed Sports Science Expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru for a six-day visit

HSB Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrived today in Bengaluru to condu ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!