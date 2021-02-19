Injured protester dies, UK slaps sanctions against Myanmar govt

WEB DESK

The Myanmar protestor who was injured by a rubber bullet fired by the security forces on February 9 has died. The 20 year old protestor Mya Thwate Khaing was standing near a bus shelter in Naypyitaw to avoid a water cannon when she was hit by a bullet fired by the police. The death was confirmed by the brother of the girl to Reuters over the phone.

The protests continued for the second week after the military government took over power in Myanmar from the civilian government led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military government has arrested more than 500 people till now for taking part in the protest or supporting it.

On Wednesday, the police in Myanmar issued arrest warrants against six celebrities accusing them of using their popularity to encourage civil servants to join the civil disobedience movement and participate in protests. The list includes Paing Phyo Thu who is among the top actresses of Myanmar, two actors, a singer and two other prominent directors of Myanmar.

The UN in Myanmar on Friday released a statement by UNICEF expressing deep concern at the arrest of children who may have participated in the protests.

The United Kingdom has also announced sanctions against the military government. The Foreign Secretary of UK Dominic Raab announced sanction on Thursday against the Myanmar military for serious human rights violations. The UK has imposed sanctions against three individuals of the Myanmar government including the Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and Deputy Minister for Home Affairs for their role in serious human rights violations. The press statement by the Foreign Ministry of UK said that it will stop businesses working with the Myanmar military.

The EU is also preparing to adopt restrictive measures like visa ban and freezing of assets against the military government of Myanmar in its meeting scheduled to be held on Feb. 22.