Initiative taken to deliver essential goods at doorsteps: Tripura CM

AMN

Tripura chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that initiative has been taken to deliver essential goods at doorsteps by involving the volunteers of National Service Scheme and other social organizations during the lockdown period.

While addressing the people of the state yesterday, Mr Deb appreciated the decision of some local clubs in the city who have already came forward to volunteer for delivering essential goods at the doorsteps of people.

The Chief Minister further addressing on the government’s steps being taken up, appealed to senior citizens and other people who are under regular medication to dial 112 to get their medicines home delivered.

He also said that apart from arrangements of foods and accommodations are being made for stranded people at various Tripura Bhavans, efforts are on to send money to bank accounts of the people who are now stranded in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Agartala Municipal Corporation distributed free dry ration for seven days to about 1,500 stranded migrant labourers who do not have local ration cards.

Each packet contains seven essential items-12.5 kilogram rice, 2 kg pulses, 2.5 kg potato, 900 gms Soyabean, 200 gms salt, 100 gms turmeric powder and 500 ML mustard oil.