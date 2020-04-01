FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2020 09:08:27      انڈین آواز
Ad

Initiative taken to deliver essential goods at doorsteps: Tripura CM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Tripura chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that initiative has been taken to deliver essential goods at doorsteps by involving the volunteers of National Service Scheme and other social organizations during the lockdown period.

While addressing the people of the state yesterday, Mr Deb appreciated the decision of some local clubs in the city who have already came forward to volunteer for delivering essential goods at the doorsteps of people.

The Chief Minister further addressing on the government’s steps being taken up, appealed to senior citizens and other people who are under regular medication to dial 112 to get their medicines home delivered.

He also said that apart from arrangements of foods and accommodations are being made for stranded people at various Tripura Bhavans, efforts are on to send money to bank accounts of the people who are now stranded in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Agartala Municipal Corporation distributed free dry ration for seven days to about 1,500 stranded migrant labourers who do not have local ration cards.

Each packet contains seven essential items-12.5 kilogram rice, 2 kg pulses, 2.5 kg potato, 900 gms Soyabean, 200 gms salt, 100 gms turmeric powder and 500 ML mustard oil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Initiative taken to deliver essential goods at doorsteps: Tripura CM

AMN Tripura chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that initiative has been taken to deliver essential goods ...

Rs 1 Cr to families of healthcare personnel if they die handling Corona cases: CM Kejriwal

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced one crore rupees for the families of healthcare pe ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!