Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on seabed

WEB DESK

An Indonesian navy submarine that sank off the coast of Bali on Wednesday has been found split into three pieces on the sea bed.

Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said that the KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked.

All the 53 crew have been confirmed dead. An underwater rescue vehicle was sent down to get visual confirmation of the wreckage.

The KRI Nanggala disappeared after requesting permission to dive during a torpedo drill.

The reason for its sinking is not yet clear.

This statement came a day after the Indonesian military confirmed that debris from the sub, including prayer mats, had been found in the area where it went missing.