AMN/ WEB DESK

In the Women’s Singles quarter-final of Indonesia Masters-2022 Badminton at Jakarta, two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu lost to 8th rank Chinese Taipei’s Ratchanok Intanon by 12 -21,10- 21

Earlier, in the Men’s Singles quarter-final of Indonesia Masters-2022 Badminton at Jakarta, World Championship bronze winner Lakshya Sen today lost to Chinese Taipei’s third seed Chou Tien Chen 16 -21, 21-12, 14-21.