Indonesia Floods and Landslides Claim 174 Lives; 79 Still Missing Across 3 Provinces

In Indonesia, the death toll from floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra has risen to 174. The National Disaster Management Agency reported that 12 others are injured, while 79 people are still missing. North Sumatra has been the hardest hit, with 116 fatalities and 42 missing. Aceh Province recorded 35 deaths, 25 missing, and eight injured, while West Sumatra reported 23 deaths, 12 missing, and four injured.

Floods and landslides have damaged roads and bridges across several districts, displacing around 3,900 households to temporary shelters. Several areas remain inaccessible, slowing rescue operations. A 6.3-magnitude earthquake also struck off the coast of Aceh on Thursday, the meteorology agency reported. There were no casualties or damage reported from the quake.