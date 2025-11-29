India and Germany Strongly Condemn All Forms of Terrorism

NEWS DESK

India and Germany have unequivocally condemned terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism. In the 10th Meeting of the India-Germany Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism held in New Delhi Thursday, both sides strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. India and Germany also condemned the recent heinous terror incident near the Red Fort, New Delhi on which resulted in the tragic death of innocent civilians.

Both sides exchanged views on the threat assessment in their respective countries and regions and on global challenges. They also discussed respective counter terrorism policies and important topics in the fight against terrorism. These included emerging challenges such as preventing radicalization online, implications of misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, and countering the financing of terrorism.

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in the multilateral fora such as the United Nations, Global Counter Terrorism Forum, Financial Action Task Force and No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference. Both sides also explored ways to strengthen their Counter Terrorism cooperation and identified areas of future collaboration.