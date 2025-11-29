The Indian Awaaz

23rd India–Russia Summit: Putin to Arrive in India on December 4

Nov 29, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on a two-day State visit to India from the 4th of next month for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Mr Putin will be visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The External Affairs Ministry said that during his visit, the Russian President will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi. It added that President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet in honour of Mr Putin. 

The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations.

It will also set the vision for strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. 

