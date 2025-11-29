Donald Trump Alleges Biden Used Autopen to Sign Documents Without Approval

NEWS DESK

US President Donald Trump yesterday on Truth Social said he is cancelling all executive orders and any other documents that were not personally signed by Joe Biden. Trump argued that many documents from Biden’s presidency were signed using an autopen, a tool that automatically places the president’s signature on papers.

In his post, Trump said that the autopen cannot be used unless the president gives direct approval. Trump also wrote that Biden’s aides took the presidency away from him by using the autopen.

Former US President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied accusations that he didn’t make his own decisions while in office.