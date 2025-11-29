The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump Alleges Biden Used Autopen to Sign Documents Without Approval

Nov 29, 2025

NEWS DESK

US President Donald Trump yesterday on Truth Social said he is cancelling all executive orders and any other documents that were not personally signed by Joe Biden. Trump argued that many documents from Biden’s presidency were signed using an autopen, a tool that automatically places the president’s signature on papers.

In his post, Trump said that the autopen cannot be used unless the president gives direct approval. Trump also wrote that Biden’s aides took the presidency away from him by using the autopen.

Former US President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied accusations that he didn’t make his own decisions while in office. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Global Trade Momentum Softens as Tariffs Rise; India’s Exports Register Sharp Slide

Nov 29, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

23rd India–Russia Summit: Putin to Arrive in India on December 4

Nov 29, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Germany Strongly Condemn All Forms of Terrorism

Nov 29, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Global Trade Momentum Softens as Tariffs Rise; India’s Exports Register Sharp Slide

29 November 2025 1:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

23rd India–Russia Summit: Putin to Arrive in India on December 4

29 November 2025 11:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Germany Strongly Condemn All Forms of Terrorism

29 November 2025 11:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indonesia Floods and Landslides Claim 174 Lives; 79 Still Missing Across 3 Provinces

29 November 2025 11:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments