Trump Cites Human Rights Concerns behind the US’ absence from Johannesburg G20 Summit

AMN / NEW DESK

US President Donald Trump, in a social media post, cited alleged human rights violations in South Africa as the reason behind the United States’ absence from the Johannesburg G20 Summit. Trump further announced that South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit scheduled to be hosted in Miami, USA.

Trump said in the post that the South African government was indifferent to what he described as severe human rights violations affecting white minority communities, and alleged that the country was witnessing targeted violence and the unlawful seizure of farms. He further stated that at the conclusion of the Johannesburg summit, South Africa had refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a senior representative of the US Embassy who was present at the closing ceremony. Trump also said that Washington would stop all payments and subsidies extended to South Africa, with immediate effect.

The G20 Summit of Leaders concluded in Johannesburg recently, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and other world leaders in attendance. The US was notably absent from the high-level gathering.