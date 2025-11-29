Hong Kong Rise Fire fire death toll rises to 128

8 Arrested Amid Corruption Probe

AMN / NEWS DESK

Death Toll in Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Rises to 128. The devastating fire that engulfed multiple high-rise buildings in Hong Kong.

79 people have been injured in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than 70 years, which occurred in the northerly suburb of Tai Po, while dozens remain missing.

The tower blocks had been undergoing renovations when the fire began. The cause of the blaze remains unclear but officials said on Friday that Styrofoam placed on the outside of the windows facilitated its rapid spread.

Meanwhile eight Arrested in Hong Kong Over Wang Fuk Court Fire Amid Corruption Probe

In Hong Kong, eight more people have been arrested in connection with the massive fire at Wang Fuk Court residential compound in the Tai Po district. The Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption had launched an investigation into possible corruption linked to the building’s repair and maintenance works. The eight arrested individuals include engineering consultants, scaffolding subcontractors, and a middleman.

A local official informed that firefighting and rescue operations were nearly concluded after days of efforts to combat the deadly fire that claimed 128 lives. The number of people who have been killed in the devastating fire at an apartment complex in Hong Kong rose to 128, with as many as 200 people still missing.