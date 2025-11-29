The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian rescue team reaches Sri Lanka to support disaster operations

Nov 29, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

An Indian rescue team arrived in Sri Lanka this morning ( Nov 29) to assist ongoing emergency and relief operations amid the severe weather affecting the island nation.

The team, which arrived aboard an Indian aircraft, consists of 80 personnel—including four women and 76 men—along with four trained rescue dogs.

They have brought with them specialised disaster-response equipment to support urgent search-and-rescue efforts in areas impacted by flooding, landslides, and other weather-related emergencies.

The team is expected to begin operations immediately in coordination with Sri Lankan authorities.

Earlier this morning a C-130J aircraft carrying around 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid from India has landed in Colombo.

An Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying urgently needed relief supplies for those displaced by the severe weather arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at early this morning.

The consignment—consisting of hygiene kits and other essential items provided by the Government of India—was officially handed over to the Indian High Commission in Colombo by Counsellor (Development Cooperation) Maitrey Kulkarni, Assistant Defence Adviser Lt. Col. Mandeep Singh Negi, and a team of Indian Air Force officers.

Sri Lanka Air Force Chief of Staff, Air Vice Marshal Lasitha Sumanaweera, along with several senior Air Force officers, was present to receive the aid.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Global Trade Momentum Softens as Tariffs Rise; India’s Exports Register Sharp Slide

Nov 29, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

23rd India–Russia Summit: Putin to Arrive in India on December 4

Nov 29, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Germany Strongly Condemn All Forms of Terrorism

Nov 29, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Global Trade Momentum Softens as Tariffs Rise; India’s Exports Register Sharp Slide

29 November 2025 1:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

23rd India–Russia Summit: Putin to Arrive in India on December 4

29 November 2025 11:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Germany Strongly Condemn All Forms of Terrorism

29 November 2025 11:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indonesia Floods and Landslides Claim 174 Lives; 79 Still Missing Across 3 Provinces

29 November 2025 11:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments