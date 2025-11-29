Indian rescue team reaches Sri Lanka to support disaster operations

AMN / NEWS DESK

An Indian rescue team arrived in Sri Lanka this morning ( Nov 29) to assist ongoing emergency and relief operations amid the severe weather affecting the island nation.

The team, which arrived aboard an Indian aircraft, consists of 80 personnel—including four women and 76 men—along with four trained rescue dogs.

They have brought with them specialised disaster-response equipment to support urgent search-and-rescue efforts in areas impacted by flooding, landslides, and other weather-related emergencies.

The team is expected to begin operations immediately in coordination with Sri Lankan authorities.

Earlier this morning a C-130J aircraft carrying around 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid from India has landed in Colombo.

An Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying urgently needed relief supplies for those displaced by the severe weather arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at early this morning.

The consignment—consisting of hygiene kits and other essential items provided by the Government of India—was officially handed over to the Indian High Commission in Colombo by Counsellor (Development Cooperation) Maitrey Kulkarni, Assistant Defence Adviser Lt. Col. Mandeep Singh Negi, and a team of Indian Air Force officers.

Sri Lanka Air Force Chief of Staff, Air Vice Marshal Lasitha Sumanaweera, along with several senior Air Force officers, was present to receive the aid.

#OperationSagarBandhu unfolds. @IAF_MCC C-130 J plane carrying approx 12 tons of humanitarian aid including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items lands in Colombo.



🇮🇳 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/btzlnZeO8x — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 29, 2025

Another @IAF_MCC IL-76 aircraft lands in Colombo with:



➡️9 Tons Relief Material

➡️2 Urban Search & Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel



A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way!



A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way!