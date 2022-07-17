FreeCurrencyRates.com

IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi due to ‘technical snag’; all passengers safe

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah in the UAE to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday after the pilot reported a “technical defect” in the aircraft. The airline is reportedly planning to send another aircraft to Karachi to bring back the passengers.

“After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” IndiGo said in a statement.

This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in the last two weeks.

Earlier this month, a SpiceJet aircraft, which took off from Delhi and was headed to Dubai, landed in Karachi with around 150 passengers aboard. All passengers were said to be safe. However, the incident drew the attention of aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), which started a probe into the matter.

The flight was to fly to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from the Indian city of Hyderabad.

