इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2022 12:14:15      انڈین آواز

IndiGo flight Delhi to Bangalore grounded at Delhi airport after Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take-Off

WEB DESK

An IndiGo aircraft was grounded at the Delhi airport after one of its engines caught fire on Friday, seconds before it take-off.

The Delhi to Bengaluru IndiGo flight 6E-2131 aborted its take-off around 9:45 pm and a “full emergency” was declared at the Indira Gandhi International airport, reports said.

All passengers and crew are safe, the Delhi Police said.

One of the passengers, Priyanka Kumar, posted a video of the incident on Twitter, which showed one of the engines on fire and sending off sparks.

According to reports there was a panic initially, but the crew made us feel comfortable. Gave us water. There were a lot of elderly people and kids around… everybody is safe, there was no jerk-stopping,” she added.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. The take-off was aborted, and the aircraft safely returned to the bay.”

“All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” it added.

