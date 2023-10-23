इंडियन आवाज़     23 Oct 2023 07:35:35      انڈین آواز

India’s top spinner Bishan Singh Bedi is no more

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India’s legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 77.

He was battling age-related illnesses and had undergone a few surgeries in recent years.

Bedi, regarded as one of the world’s finest ever spin bowlers, captained India in 22 of his 67 Tests and took 266 wickets.

He made his debut against West Indies in 1966 and played his last Test against England at The Oval in 1979.

Bedi also played English county cricket for Northamptonshire and finished his career with 1,560 first-class wickets, the highest by any Indian.

Born in Amritsar , Bedi began playing cricket at school. When he turned 20, he became the 113th cricketer to represent India in Tests.

Over a 12-year career his best bowling performance came in 1969 when he picked up seven wickets for 98 runs against Australia in Calcutta, a test match that India lost.

In his trademark pink or bright blue turban, Bedi was a spin bowling purist’s dream. With a languid run-up and a fluid action, bowling came naturally to him. A cricket writer described the left arm spinner as “stealthy, silent and deadly, a master of deception who conjured variations in flight, loop, spin and pace without any perceptible change in action”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart