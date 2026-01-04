India’s Sanjay Takale makes history, wins H3 Class at Dakar Rally 2026 Prologue

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 9:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In a historic achievement for Indian motorsport, top driver Sanjay Takale delivered a standout performance in the Prologue Stage of the Dakar Rally 2026, finishing first in the high average speed Group H3 and 35th overall in the Cars category. The Prologue, which determines the starting order and does not count toward overall standings, saw Takale dominate the Dakar Classic Group H3, making him the first Indian to stand on the Dakar podium in the Cars category on Day 1.

Driving Car No. 722, Sanjay Takale guided his Toyota HDJ 100 across the 22 km Special Stage and 74 km Liaison (total 96 km), finishing ahead of experienced international competitors. Following his Prologue win, Sanjay Takale will open the road for Stage 1 from Yanbu to Yanbu, featuring a 305-km Special Stage with demanding navigation and dune sections.