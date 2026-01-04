MGNREGA became synonym for corruption, says Shivraj Chouhan

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 9:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that MGNREGA had become a synonym for corruption, where workers were often sidelined and routinely exploited.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mr Chouhan called out Congress for allegedly misleading the public over the newly enacted Viksit Bharat Rozgar aur Aajeevika Guarantee Mission – Gramin (G-RAM-G) Act. He alleged that the party is not defending MGNREGA but the corruption that had been festering inside it.

Mr Chouhan said that despite having an enormous budget, MGNREGA did not lead to any permanent asset creation or long-term development of the villages. While highlighting the shortcomings of the previous Act, the Minister said that Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G safeguards workers’ interests. He noted that provisions of increased pay and unemployment wages, interest on delayed payment, and employment guarantee of 125 days from the earlier 100 days, ensure that not only workers remain better off, but they also bring meaningful contributions to their villages.

He highlighted the vision of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gaon and said funding for rural employment has been significantly increased to support sustainable outcomes.

The Minister informed that for the upcoming financial year, an allocation of one lakh 51 thousand two hundred eighty two crore rupees has been proposed, out of which more than ninety-five thousand crore rupees will be contributed by the central government.