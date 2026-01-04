Bangladesh decides not to travel to India for T20 World Cup, writes to ICC

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 11:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to send the national team to India for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, citing security concerns, and has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka.

The decision was taken at a meeting of 17 BCB directors on Sunday. Confirming the move, BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot told journalists, “We have sent a letter to the ICC requesting that our matches be moved from India to Sri Lanka. If they cannot provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure the safety of the entire team?”

The development follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructing IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad after political and religious pressure in India. The decision triggered sharp reactions in Bangladesh, with interim youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul welcoming the BCB’s stand.

“Bangladesh will not go to India to play the World Cup. I welcome this decision, taken in response to the Indian cricket board’s extreme communal policies,” Nazrul wrote on Facebook.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play four group matches, three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai, starting February 7, with their opening match against West Indies at Eden Gardens. The tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

BCB has also decided to write to the BCCI seeking a formal explanation for Mustafizur’s release and has revoked the pacer’s NOC for the IPL. The board has announced a 15-member T20 World Cup squad led by Litton Das, with Mustafizur included, while veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad have been left out.