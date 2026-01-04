The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: 3 arrested over hacking and burning to death of Khokon Das

Jan 4, 2026

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three men in connection with the hacking and burning to death of businessman Khokon Chandra Das in Shariatpur district.

The accused, Sohag Khan (27), Rabbi Mollah (21) and Palash Sardar (25), were arrested from Kishoreganj on Sunday morning, RAB officials said. All three are residents of Damudya upazila.

According to police, Khokon Das was attacked with sharp weapons on Wednesday night in the Tiloi area of Kaneshwar union. The assailants later poured petrol-like substances on him and set him on fire. He was initially taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday morning. RAB officials said the accused were being brought to the RAB-8 camp in Madaripur and details of the arrests would be shared later.

Khokon’s death adds to a growing list of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh in recent weeks, including the killings of Dipu Chandra Das and Bajendra Biswas. The incidents have drawn sharp reactions from human rights groups and concern from India, which has repeatedly flagged what it called “unremitting hostility” towards minorities in Bangladesh.

While officials of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government have said minorities are being protected, ground reports have raised questions over their safety. In a statement, the Bangladesh government reiterated that it remains committed to protecting minority communities.

