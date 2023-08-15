इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2023 01:28:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India’s retail inflation surges to 15-month high of 7.44% in July

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India’s headline retail inflation rate crashed past the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6 percent tolerance range in July and shot up to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent, spurred on by a massive increase in vegetable prices, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 14 showed.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate jumped to 7.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in July from 4.87 per cent in the preceding month, data released by the National Statistical Office showed. This was sharply higher than analysts’ expectations and forecasts in Reuters poll (6.4 per cent) and Bloomberg survey (6.5 per cent). Retail inflation also breached the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in five months.

Separately, trade data released by the commerce ministry showed merchandise exports contracted for a sixth consecutive month in July, by 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to $32.25 billion. Imports declined for a seventh month in a row, by 17 per cent to $52.9 billion, leading to a trade deficit of $20.7 billion.

Prices of vegetables, led by tomatoes, shot up 37.3 per cent annually in July, while pulses, cereals, and spices witnessed double-digit inflation rates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a world-class legislation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

DPDP’s companion legislation is known as the Digital India Act, which is set to replace the 22-year-old IT A ...

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

@Powered By: Logicsart