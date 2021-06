AMN

India’s Rahi Sarnobat won gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event in ISSF World Cup shooting in Osijek, Croatia. The 30-year-old Rahi shot 39 out of 50 in the 25m pistol final to win the first gold for India in the ongoing World Cup. Manu Bhaker, the other Indian in fray, finished seventh in the eight-competitor final.

Mathilde Lamolle of France shot 31 in the final to win silver while Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina took home bronze with a total of 28.