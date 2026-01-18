India’s power companies register record profit of in 2024-25

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 2:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s power distribution companies have recorded a positive Profit After Tax (PAT) of 2 thousand 701 crore rupees in 2024-25.

According to the Ministry of Power, the distribution utilities as a whole have been reporting PAT losses for the past several years since the unbundling and corporatisation of State Electricity Boards.

The ministry stated that this positive PAT in 2024-25 is a significant improvement compared to a loss of 67 thousand 962 crore rupees in 2013-14.

While commenting on this, Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal, said that this marks a new chapter for the distribution sector and is a result of several steps taken to redress the concerns of the distribution sector.

Mr Lal, said that the government is committed to the required reforms in the sector so that the power sector can support country’s growing economy and play its part in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.