The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Stage 4 of GRAP imposed in Delhi NCR as AQI crosses 400

Jan 18, 2026

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 3:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas has invoked Stage Four of the Graded Response Action Plan across the entire NCR with immediate effect.

The decision comes after Delhi’s Air Quality Index touched 400 yesterday, placing it in the very poor category.

Under the restrictions, the entry of BS-Four trucks into Delhi has been banned, except for vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

All measures under Stages One, Two, and Three of GRAP will continue to remain in force.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU oppose Trump’s Greenland takeover plans and tariff threats

Jan 18, 2026
AMN ARTICLES BUSINESS AWAAZ

A Decade of Start-Up India: Between Promise and Reality

Jan 18, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s power companies register record profit of in 2024-25

Jan 18, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU oppose Trump’s Greenland takeover plans and tariff threats

18 January 2026 5:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

عالمی سطح پر روزگار کی صورتحال مستحکم، مگر باعزت نوکریاں نایاب

18 January 2026 5:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

اسٹارٹ اپ انڈیا کے دس سال: خواب، دعوے اور زمینی حقیقت

18 January 2026 5:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

स्टार्ट-अप इंडिया के दस साल: सपनों की उड़ान, सुरक्षा का अभाव

18 January 2026 5:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments