Stage 4 of GRAP imposed in Delhi NCR as AQI crosses 400

The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas has invoked Stage Four of the Graded Response Action Plan across the entire NCR with immediate effect.

The decision comes after Delhi’s Air Quality Index touched 400 yesterday, placing it in the very poor category.

Under the restrictions, the entry of BS-Four trucks into Delhi has been banned, except for vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

All measures under Stages One, Two, and Three of GRAP will continue to remain in force.