PM lays foundation stone of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project in Assam

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 1:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Flags off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains

AMN / NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, worth over six thousand 950 crore rupees at Kaliabor, Nagaon district in Assam.

The 86 kilometres long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project.

It will feature 35 kilometres of an Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park. The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park’s rich biodiversity.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Speaking at the launch of development works in Kaliabor, Mr Modi said that Kaziranga is not merely a national park but the soul of Assam.

He added that UNESCO has recognised Kaziranga as a World Heritage Site. Mr Modi highlighted that in recent years, the number of tourists in Kaziranga has been increasing steadily.

He said protecting Kaziranga and its wildlife is not just about environmental conservation, but also a responsibility towards Assam’s future and the generations to come.

Prime Minister said the manner in which the BJP government in Assam is tackling infiltration, conserving forests, protecting religious, cultural and historical sites, and freeing them from encroachment is being widely appreciated.



Prime Minister Modi said that over the past decade, forest and tree cover in the country has increased. He said that more than 260 crore trees have been planted under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign so far. Mr Modi said, India is demonstrating to the world that nature and development can progress together.

Prime Minister said that the BJP has become the first choice of everyone in the country. He said, the country’s faith in the BJP has been continuously on the rise in the last one and a half years.

Mr Modi highlighted that the people gave a record mandate to the party in the recent elections in Bihar and BMC polls in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains at Kaliabor, Nagaon district, Assam. These trains are Kamakhya-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to save our biodiversity as nature can provide us with several opportunities.

He slammed the Congress for their inaction during their government for the development of Assam and said that now BJP is the first priority for the people in the entire country, the recent elections proved this.

People demand good governance and development, where BJP is committed to providing these, added the Prime Minister.