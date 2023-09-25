इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2023 06:38:15      انڈین آواز

India’s overall tally stands at 11 medals in Asian Games at Hangzhou

AMN

India’s overall tally stands at eleven medals- two gold, three silver and six bronze in the Asian Games at Hangzhou, China so far. The Indian Women’s Cricket team clinched the second gold for the country, beating Sri Lanka by 19 runs at the final match on Monday. Smriti Mandhana showed her mettle by scoring 46 runs, contributing immensely to India’s total of 116 runs. It followed Indian trio Rudrankksh Patil, Divyang Panwar and Aishwary Tomar’s gold win in the Men’s 10m air rifle team event, also held on Monday.
 
Indian Men’s Quadruple Scull team and men’s four team in Rowing bagged bronze, while Aishwary Tomar won bronze in men’s 10m air rifle -individual- event. In 25m rapid fire pistol team Men’s event, Indian team comprising Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh too has secured the bronze .
 
Yesterday, India won its first medal in shooting as the trio of Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey earned a Silver in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Shortly after the first medal, Indian duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won a silver in men’s lightweight double sculls in the rowing discipline. Rowing fetched India further medals, with the men’s eight team adding another silver, while Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram secured bronze in the men’s pair. In the women’s 10m air rifle final, India’s Ramita won a bronze medal, taking the overall tally up to 10.
 
 
India is set to start it’s campaign in gymnastics, 3×3 basketball, handball and judo. The country will continue their charge in swimming and wushu events at the Asian Games 2023.

