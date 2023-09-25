इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2023 08:09:10      انڈین آواز

PM Modi lauds athletes for winning medals at Asian Games

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls team for winning the first medal, Silver at the Asian Games 2022 for Bharat. In a social media post, Mr Modi congratulated Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh and wished for continuous rowing towards glory, representing the spirit and strength of the nation.

The Prime Minister has also hailed shooters, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey for securing Silver Medal in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women’s team event at the Asian Games 2022. He said this Silver medal is the fruit of your hard work and dedication. 

Mr. Modi also lauded Men’s Coxed Eight team for winning silver medal. He also congratulated Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram for clinching the Bronze in the Men’s Coxless Pair Rowing event at the Asian Games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے من کی بات پروگرام میں جی ٹوئنٹی اور چندریان3- مشن کی کامیابی کو یاد کیا

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج کہا ہے کہ نئی دلی میں جی ٹوئنٹی کے ...

اسرائیل سعودی عرب تاریخی امن معاہدہ طے پانے کے قریب: نیتن یاہو

UN NEWS اسرائیل کے وزیراعظم بنجمن نیتن یاہو نے کہا ہے کہ آج دن ...

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی، نئی عمارت میں شروع ہوگئی ہے

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی آج خصوصی اجلاس کے دوسرے دن، نئی عمارت ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart