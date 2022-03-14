India’s new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat assumes charge

AMN

India’s new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat assumed charge on Monday. Prasar Bharati Beijing reports that Mr. Rawat arrived in China in February and underwent mandatory quarantine as per China’s COVID-19 protocols. He succeeds previous Ambassador Vikram Misri, who was appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor. Mr. Rawat, a 1990 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and a fluent speaker of Mandarin, was India’s ambassador to the Netherlands before coming to China.

His appointment as India’s Ambassador to China comes at a time when both the countries are trying to resolve the longstanding border standoff in eastern Ladakh and has just finished 15th round of military commander-level talks which analysts say was positive. “The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12, 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,” a joint statement said on Saturday night.