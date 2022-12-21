India’s Mobile phone exports double up as compared to previous year

AMN

NITI Aayog has informed that during the current year up to November 2022, mobile phone exports have already crossed 40,000 crore rupees, which is more than double the exports made during the same period last year, 2021.

The production of mobile phones has risen from about six crores in 2014-15 to approximately 31 crores in 2021-22. Providing a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has helped India make rapid advances in the past five years in the field of electronics manufacturing.