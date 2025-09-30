India’s Industrial Production Rises 4% in August, IIP Shows Strong Growth

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 11:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s industrial production growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood up at four per cent on an annual basis, in August this year. According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, among the three major components of IIP, mining sector advanced by six per cent in August. Electricity generation rose 4.1 per cent and manufacturing added 3.8 per cent.

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per use-based classification in August 2025 over August over 2024 stood at 10.6 percent in Infrastructure or Construction Goods. Growth of 5.2 per cent was registered in Primary goods, five per cent in Intermediate goods, 4.4 percent in Capital goods and 3.5 percent in Consumer durables. Meanwhile, Consumer non-durables saw a deceleration of 6.3 per cent.