Final Trade Sep 29: Sensex, Nifty End Flat as RBI Policy Looms

September 29, 2025

AMN / BIZ DESK

Indian equity benchmarks closed Monday’s trade on a flat note, with investors choosing caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcement due this week.

The Sensex slipped 61 points to settle at 80,364, while the Nifty 50 eased 20 points to close at 24,635. Both indices moved in a narrow band throughout the day, reflecting uncertainty in global markets and anticipation of the central bank’s verdict on interest rates.

Sectoral Trends

Banking and FMCG stocks managed modest gains, helping limit broader market losses.

managed modest gains, helping limit broader market losses. IT and auto shares were among the major laggards, under pressure from weak global cues and concerns over U.S. visa and tariff policies.

were among the major laggards, under pressure from weak global cues and concerns over U.S. visa and tariff policies. Midcap and Next 50 stocks attracted selective buying, though small-cap indices slipped into the red.

Investor Sentiment

Market participants remain divided on the RBI’s course of action. A majority expect the central bank to maintain the policy rate unchanged, balancing between inflation management and sustaining growth. However, a small section of analysts believes a symbolic 25-basis-point cut could be announced to support domestic demand.

Global Headwinds

Beyond domestic policy, external pressures continue to weigh on sentiment:

The rupee weakened near record lows , influenced by foreign outflows and a stronger dollar.

, influenced by foreign outflows and a stronger dollar. Trade policy uncertainties and a weak global IT demand outlook dragged down software exporters.

Volatility in crude oil prices kept energy and oil-linked stocks in focus.

Outlook

Analysts say that until the RBI policy outcome is announced, the market is likely to remain range-bound. “Investors are holding back fresh positions. A clear direction will emerge only after the central bank spells out its stance on rates and inflation,” said a Mumbai-based fund manager.